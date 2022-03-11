The Mayor of Branson has made surprise endorsements of all challenging candidates for the April 5 Board of Alderman election.
In a posting to Facebook, Milton stated the actions of the sitting alderman to keep him from advancing his campaign promises was a main reason behind his endorsement of all three challengers in the race: Marshall Howden in Ward I, Chuck Rodriguez in Ward II, and Ralph LeBlanc in Ward III.
“I know some may see this as ‘sour grapes’ against the incumbents, but the truth is, I have nothing against any of them personally,” Milton wrote. “However, for the past year, the incumbents have prevented me from doing what you asked me to do when I was elected. Namely, increase transparency and accountability, be better stewards of your tax dollars, and provide a citizen-focused government. I was elected to be YOUR voice at City Hall, but the incumbents, as they did in 2020, have tried time and time again to stifle that voice.”
Milton said the trio share his values.
“The common thread that I have found in all of the candidates I am endorsing is that we are like minded,” Milton wrote. “We believe that Branson’s best days are ahead of us if we work together, we are elected to serve you, the public, and not the other way around and we are committed to transparency and accountability at your City Hall.”
Milton noted his margin of victory in his election, indicating he believed it to be a mandate from the people for his platform of transparency in city government and accountability among city staff and elected officials. Milton won the mayoral race with 52% of the vote over then-incumbent Edd Akers and former mayor Karen Best, who both polled about 23% of the vote.
“A vote for Howden, Rodriguez and LeBlanc is a vote to cross the finish line in the race we started over a year ago,” Milton wrote. “Without you making changes in this election, we can’t make the changes at City Hall that we promised to work towards. We have to get a majority on the Board, and you are in the perfect position to make sure that happens with your vote on April 5.”
When contacted by the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the unusual step for a sitting mayor to make endorsements of his nature in an alderman race, Milton said his focus is entirely on fulfilling his campaign promises.
“I have the strong need to fulfill my promises when I was elected as Mayor.,” Milton said. “The promises included listening to the voices of the people, transparency, and accountability. It was proven on the Feb. 22nd meeting that the incumbents do not share the same mindset of listening to the voice of the people.”
Milton also said if a current incumbent retains his seat, any friction from his endorsement of the challengers wouldn’t really change the current relationships on the board.
“There’s nothing personal between me and the incumbents,” Milton said. “I don’t think there’s a secret we see the world differently, we are not like minded, we argue, and so I don’t feel it’ll be any different today if the incumbents do win.”
The three challengers were quick to comment on the mayor’s statement through their campaign’s social media channels.
“It’s truly an honor to be endorsed by my friend, and our Mayor, Larry Milton,” Howden wrote. “He has worked hard to create positive changes at City Hall over the last year, but he needs more support! Now is our chance to get rid of the “good old boys,” vote for true servant leaders and finally have the transparent and accountable city government we’ve been longing for. I am committed to getting this done, and I know Mayor Milton is too.”
Rodriguez posted he was “honored” to have the endorsement, and he “will support [Milton’s] citizen-first agenda and work with him.”
“This is a huge honor and I don’t take it lightly,” LeBlanc posted. “Our Mayor has a true heart for this city, as do I, and together we are going to work to make sure Branson’s best days lay ahead!”
When contacted by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, incumbent Ward I alderman Bill Skains and Ward III alderman Jamie Whiteis declined comment on the Mayor’s action. Ward II alderman Jeff Seay did not give an answer by press time.
(1) comment
Let's get real. Milton wants his "like-minded" cronies to vote for everything he wants. He says he's all about transpency yet blocks anyone that has a different opinion than he does on his social media platformd such as is official mayor Facebook page. Those he is endorcing, which is totally unethical in his position, have absolutely no experience!! I've been in Branson since 81 and don't even recognize it any more. Mark my words if he gets his way Branson will become corrupt as all get out!
