The 22nd Annual Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Branson Convention Center in downtown Branson.
This year’s event will feature a keynote address by Will Graham IV, the grandson of legendary American evangelist Billy Graham. Graham has shared the gospel with more than a million people on six continents since he began an evangelical ministry in 2006.
Graham told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he wasn’t sure what his specific topic was going to be when he speaks at the breakfast, but he knew where the speech would end up.
“I don’t know what I’ll be preaching exactly yet, but I always find a story in the Bible and launch from there,” Graham said. “Then, I go to the cross. I use the story as a launching pad to take it to the cross. I talk about the cross and I point people to it.”
Graham said the style of his messages was something he learned from his grandfather.
“In his book he talked about how he was preaching one night in Dallas, Texas, and they saw people give their lives to Christ but he felt like there was something missing,” Graham said. “He confided in his friends that he felt something was off. A friend said ‘Well, Billy, you didn’t talk about the cross. You didn’t talk about the blood. There’s power in the cross, and you didn’t talk about it.’ At first, my granddaddy was kind of miffed. He then realized his friend was right, that he didn’t talk about the cross. From then on, he would always talk about the cross, and about the blood, and what Jesus did for us.”
Graham said he’s not able to travel and preach as much as he did in his earlier days because of additional responsibilities given to him at the Billy Graham Evangelical Association. Still, he says preaching like he will do in Branson is a passion.
“I love preaching. I really do,” Graham said. “I love opening up God’s word, studying God’s word, I love it, I love it, I love it. A couple years ago I loved it so much I got back to doing a devotion every morning for my staff and started going through the book of 1 Samuel. Now, 13 years later, we’re just into the book of 2 Samuel. I was a pastor, and missed preaching every Sunday, and now this is my way of preaching.”
Graham said one of the important things about the Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast is the reminder to all Christians about the power of prayer.
“The prayers of a few righteous people can make a difference,” he said. “Imagine if we had a majority of the country who came on our knees in prayer and was concerned about neighbors like ourselves. Imagine how much better things would be if we were concerned about our neighbor and treated our neighbor better.”
He said it goes beyond just how we treat our neighbors.
“We need to speak truth into our neighbors’ lives and tell them about Christ,” Graham said. “We’re not, and we’re seeing the ramifications in all parts of our society. We’re seeing confusion on gender, confusion on marriage, confusion on authority, confusion on truth. Science doesn’t have any meaning anymore. I think it’s because as Christians we have failed to live up to what God has called us to do: to pray, because that’s where the power is. We also haven’t lived it out personally in our own lives. We’re so concerned about looking like the world, wanting to look like it, rather than trying to look like Jesus.”
Breakfast at the event will be served at 6 a.m. and will be followed by Graham’s keynote address. Tickets are $45 per person. More information about the breakfast can be found at ozarkmountainlegacy.org.
