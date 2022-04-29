Bass Pro Shops announced they raised more than $1.5 million for conservation efforts during their recent World’s Fishing Fair in Springfield.
The event, part of Bass Pro Shop’s 50th anniversary celebration, announced the donation during the Hank Williams, Jr. concert at Missouri State University’s JQH arena. Bass Pro had previously announced 50% of ticket sales for the fair would be given to conservation efforts, but Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris announced 100% of ticket sales were going to be donated.
“I have never felt more proud of our Bass Pro team, our vendors, and our conservation partners,” Morris said. “Thanks to this collective effort, and with the support of our generous customers and the City of Springfield, we are able to make this donation which will help further crucial conservation efforts for years to come. The fact we were able to host this event and make this donation to help celebrate our 50th anniversary right here in Springfield makes us very proud and very happy!”
The event contained more than 200 exhibits and manufacturers of fishing, boating, and other outdoor products. Finishing professionals like Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston, and Roland Martin appeared along with NASCAR drivers Austin Dillon, Martin Truex, Jr., and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy and pro bull riders also appeared at the event.
Ticket holders were also given the opportunity to enjoy three nights of concerts from country superstars Hank Williams, Jr., Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, and John Anderson.
The raised funds will be given to multiple groups like Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the International Gamefish Association.
