Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office announced the conviction of a rapist as a result of the SAFE Kit Initiative.
Garrett Dewayne Fletcher, Jr. pled guilty to first degree felony rape in St. Francois County after the county’s prosecuting attorney obtained new evidence as a result of testing a SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence) kit.
“When I launched the SAFE Kit Initiative, my main goal was to obtain justice for victims who have waited for far too long,” Schmitt said. “Since launching the initiative, we’ve made incredible strides in working to clear the backlog and test kits for DNA evidence. I’m particularly proud of my Office’s work in this case, as we were able to ensure justice on behalf of a victim who had the courage to come forward.”
The SAFE Kit Initiative was launched in 2019 in an effort to all the backlogged sexual assault kits in the state tested for DNA. There are currently over 10 additional cases in the state heading to trial because of DNA evidence obtained from the backlogged kits.
Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston told Branson Tri-Lakes News he is pleased technological advancements are leading to justice for victims.
“My predecessor in office told me when I assumed this position that ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ and I certainly agree with him on that,” Duston said. “However, there are times the evidence or technological resources do not exist that are needed to identify a suspect, or to proceed with a case. The Jackie Johns case in Greene County certainly springs to mind. Sometimes once those resources and technologies come into being, law enforcement agencies get the chance to revisit crimes and make new discoveries.”
The AG’s office recently received a third federal grant to cover the costs of additional SAFE Kit testing. According to the AG’s website, 6,234 kits have been partially tested, 1,536 have been reported but are untested, and 769 kits remain untested and unreported.
When tests are completed, the DNA results are compared to the CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System, to see if there is any known or unknown offender in the system who matches the test results. The results are also uploaded to the FBI’s VICAP (Violent Criminal Apprehension Program) system.
