Branson Parks and Recreation will be hosting two special days at the AquaPlex for residents of the community with special needs and their families.
“Sensory Swim” will take place on Monday, July 10, and Monday, July 24, with a focus on making the facility comfortable for those with sensory processing disorders or disabilities which would cause problems during normal AquaPlex operations. The events will last for two hours, from noon until 2 p.m. each day.
“We are excited to host sensory swims at the AquaPlex again this season,” Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We appreciate our sponsor, Shay & Pals, for their support. The parks department is happy to be able to serve all facets of our community and look forward to providing a safe and welcoming environment through a series of inclusive swims.”
The music normally played at the facility will be turned off. The water fountain features will be turned off, lap lanes will be closed to help keep a calming environment for event participants. Staff will turn on the water slides in the last hour of the event only.
The event is free, however all participants will need to register in advance. All participants will need to have a parent or guardian present at the AquaPlex to be part of the events.
Registration is online at bransonparksandrecreation.com/651/Branson-AquaPlex by clicking on “Register Now.”
Questions about registration and events at the AquaPlex can be directed to Branson Parks and Recreation staff by calling 417-335-2368.
