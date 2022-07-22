The Branson Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force, including one of the department’s hairiest members.
The BPD held a badge pinning ceremony for the new officers at Branson City Hall on Friday, July 8. Officers Kaleb Deskins, Jordyn Wobser, and Matthew Lynch were officially welcomed onto the force. The department also officially brought new K9 Officer Flex onto regular duty.
In addition to the new officers, the ceremony marked the promotions of Sergeant Abe Jones and Lieutenant Dale Burnett.
“We are excited to welcome our new officers,” Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They have each demonstrated exceptional character, their commitment to excellence, and have deep roots in the Branson community. They recently graduated from the six month Basic Law Enforcement Academy at Drury University and are currently in phase one of our 14-week field training program. Our initial training process is about nine months long and provides new officers the best training possible. New officers train alongside one of our veteran Field Training Officers before they are released to work as a single officer patrol unit.
“We have additional officers in the basic academy and recently opened additional police trainee positions for the January 2023 Drury Law Enforcement Academy.”
The badge pinning event included a keynote speech from Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Justin McCullough. Other speakers included Chaplain Jeff Wilcox, Alderman Ralph LeBlanc, and Police Chief Jeff Matthews.
The department announced they are still looking for officers to join their team. The openings for Police Officer Trainee positions are aimed at individuals who are not yet POST-Certified. The chosen candidates will be sponsored through the POST Academy. More information can be obtained by calling Bryan Miller at 417-337-8509 or by emailing bmiller@bransonmo.gov.
