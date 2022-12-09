The Reeds Spring School District announced the district’s Excellence Award winners for the month of November.
Every month, the Reeds Spring School District recognizes one non-teaching staff member and one certified teacher as Excellence Award winners. November’s recipients were Joyce Morris and Stephanie Smith.
Morris has worked for the district for almost three decades. She is the kitchen manager at Reeds Spring Primary School.
“Joyce does her job well even under unpleasant circumstances,” Administrative Assistant for the food service department Judy Eye said. “She tries to look at the bright side of a situation and is the glue that holds her staff together.”
Smith is a certified teacher, who is a counselor for the district. She has been the Reeds Spring Primary School counselor for 20 years.
“Her (Smith’s) greatest asset as a counselor is her interactions with students,” Elementary School Counselor Rhonda Davis said. “She easily forms bonds and relationships with students through her patient, kind and empathetic approach.”
The district accepts Excellence Award nominations from students, staff, parents, and community members. To nominate a staff member or teacher visit www.rs-wolves.com.
