The Skaggs Foundation is helping 23 area college students have a much merrier Christmas.
The foundation announced the awarding of nearly $20,000 in scholarships to almost two dozen students pursuing or furthering their careers in the healthcare field. The scholarships will pay for instruction during the Spring 2023 semester.
One of the students who will benefit from the scholarships is Kayci Norris-Hill, a registered nurse with Cox Medical Center Branson who began with the organization a decade ago as a nurse’s aide.
“This really helps me,” Norris-Hill said. “This means I can advance my degree and be better for those who need me.”
Norris-Hill is working toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing and the mother of three hopes to graduate in December 2023.
“We believe that by reducing the financial barrier, we are helping amazing individuals like Kayci reach their full potential,” Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell said in a statement. “Kayci’s hard work and dedication means she’s not only a better provider for her family, but she’s also a better caregiver for our community.”
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the Skaggs Foundation, and during those two decades they have awarded over $473,000 in scholarships to students focusing on a healthcare career.
The Spring 2023 scholarship winners are: Carter Ball, Elizabeth Boldman, Brooklynn Box, Lexi Cain, Rafe Dillard, Clarissa Fogelquist, Lauren Garrison, Jared Gott, Susanne Hill, Jacob Holt, Kristofor Kranjec, Collette Lavoi, Kayci Norris-Hill, Regina Pellham, Quinn Roberts, Elizabeth Sawyer, Tiffany Short, Abby Swofford, Aimee Timmons, Annie Varhalla, Amanda Wilcox, Joelle Williams and Emily Wright.
Scholarships are available for residents of Taney and Stone counties in Missouri and Boone County, Arkansas. They also need to be an employee of Cox Medical Center Branson or a relative of Cox Branson employee. Applications for both the summer and fall 2023 semesters will be accepted Feb. 20 through April 3, 2023.
Applications and more information about the Skaggs Foundation scholarship program can be found on the foundation’s website, SkaggsFoundation.org.
