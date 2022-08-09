The next Responsible Alcohol Selling class, a requirement for all liquor license holders in Branson and their employees, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Branson City Hall.
The class will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Under Branson City Code, all businesses in the city who sell liquor must have training for all staff who come in contact with alcohol or the sale of alcohol. This includes managers, servers, bartenders, and cashiers within 60 days of being hired, and every two years after their initial training.
The managing officer at any business is also required to maintain at the location with a liquor license a complete list of staff, their hiring dates, and the last attended Responsible Alcohol Selling class.
The class is provided by the city free in partnership with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
Students will learn about state and local alcohol laws, how to check IDs, detection of fake IDs, and the best practices to avoid illegally selling or serving alcohol.
The city’s stated intent for the class is to ensure more responsible alcohol sellers and to minimize the likelihood of selling alcohol to those under 21-years-old or intoxicated customers.
The class is not limited to Branson area employees, and the city welcomes servers, bartenders, or cashiers from neighboring communities who would like to gain education in being a more responsible alcohol seller.
