Victims of domestic violence and their family members in Missouri will soon have the opportunity to take leave from work to obtain help for their situation or for recovery from a domestic violence incident.
The Victims of Economic Safety and Security Act, or VESSA, will go into effect on Wednesday Oct. 27. The law will require all employers of 20 employees or more to offer unpaid leave from work to victims of domestic or sexual violence, similar to the leave offered under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
“I think this new law will be an incredible benefit to victims of domestic violence,” Becky Vermeire, executive director of the Crisis Center of Taney County, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“The new law, which applies to public and private employers, defines domestic violence as ‘abuse or stalking committed by a family or household member.’ The law’s definition of sexual violence is a “sexual assault” or someone who has experienced “trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation.”
The measure is connected to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. Anyone who exercises their rights under the law will have the time deducted from the amount of time they could legally use under the federal FMLA. Companies with 20 to 49 employees will have to offer one week’s leave per year; companies with 50 or more employees will have to offer two weeks of leave.
The leave can be for a range of reasons from medical treatment or psychological counseling to legal assistance or assisting a family or household member that is a victim of domestic or sexual violence. Also, the leave can be used over time as a “reduced work schedule.”
Upon returning from leave, the employee must be placed in the same or an equivalent employment position and not lose any accrued benefits, along with having the employee’s medical coverage maintained during the absence.
“Secure employment or the lack thereof can be a great obstacle to someone trying to escape from an abusive situation,” Vermeire said. “Having the security of knowing that a victim of domestic violence can come into shelter and retain employment even if they are unable to go to work for a while is a huge asset. In the same way that it benefits someone to be able to access the family medical leave act, VESSA will provide that same type of job security to victims of domestic violence.”
Employers will have the right to make an employee requesting leave under VESSA to provide documentation of the need, such as a police or medical report. The employee would be required to give the employer at least 48 hours notice of the leave (unless it is an emergency situation.)
If the employee chooses not to return to work after the leave period, the employer is allowed to recoup the costs of health premiums paid during the leave period.
If you are a victim of domestic or sexual violence in Taney County and are seeking help, call 911 if you are in immediate danger or call the Crisis Center of Taney County at 866-379-0074. If you are in Stone County, call Harbor House Domestic Violence Center at 877-507-7233.
