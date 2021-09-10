The executive director of Faith Community Health has resigned.
The organization said in a press release former executive director Kenn Tilus notified the Faith Community Health Board of Directors of his resignation. Tilus had served with the charity since January 2016.
”Kenn has always shown a passion for the care of our clients and for the privilege of sharing God’s love through whole person care.” FAITH Board Chairman Pastor Tom Wilcox said in the statement. “I particularly appreciate his work to champion the creation of FaithCare.”
FaithCare is a program developed in part by Tilus which helped local employers provide healthcare for their employees.
“We believe in our vision, as do our staff, community partners and the board of directors. The clinic’s staff is outstanding, offering compassion and care to address the major and minor medical needs of the men and women they serve.” executive committee board member Anne E. McGregor said in the statement. “We appreciate Kenn’s work in building the FaithCare program as a pivot point for the clinic and look forward to building from it.”
McGregor will serve as acting executive director until a permanent replacement can be hired. McGregor is a co-owner of Herschend Family Entertainment and is executive chair of the family’s philanthropic entity, The Neighbor Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.