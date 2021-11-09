The streets of downtown Branson will be lined with residents waving American flags, and shouting messages of thanks to our veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, for the 89th annual Veteran’s Day Parade.
Over 66 different organizations will be taking part in the parade, which will start near Bass Pro Shops on Branson Landing Blvd. and end near the Branson Convention Center.
“We’ll have 9 bands and between 20 and 25 veterans groups marching as part of the parade,” Bob Sarver of Branson Veterans of America 913 told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The grand marshal of the parade will be Brig. Gen. James Schreffler, who is also an Associate Professor of Military Science at College of the Ozarks. Schreffler was commissioned in 1991 after graduating from Benedictine College and has served with the Army Chemical Corps, and in aviation after flight training at Ft. Rucker.
He has served America overseas in Kosovo in 2008, Afghanistan in 2013, and in the Middle East from 2019 to 2020.
“It’s a tremendous honor to represent all those who have served and gone before me and those serving now who can’t be [at the parade] because they are on active duty,” Schreffler told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The general said it was very important today to salute the men and women who sacrificed to allow Americans to celebrate.
“It’s very important,” Schreffler said. “Our soldiers and veterans stand regardless of what may be going on. They stand ready to protect the freedoms we enjoy and they do it selflessly every single day.”
The parade itself will begin at 11 a.m., but the Branson police department will be shutting down various downtown streets in advance of the parade.
Commercial Street will be shut down to all traffic at midnight, and no cars will be allowed to be parked along the closed area.
Long Street from Veterans Blvd. to Branson Landing Blvd. and Sycamore Street from College to Long Street closes at 8 a.m..
Price Street off Veterans Blvd. will be closed starting at 8 a.m. for staging by parade participants.
Branson Landing Blvd., including the lower bridge from the roundabout which leads to Branson Landing Blvd., will be shut down starting at 10:45 a.m. and will likely remain closed until at least 12:30 p.m..
The south parking area at Branson Landing will also be closed to public parking because it will be the staging area for the bands and other marching groups in the parade.
