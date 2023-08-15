Branson FFA students made some blue ribbon appearances at the 2023 Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.
One student, Julianna Vineyard, won the Grand Champion Horticultural Floral Display competition.
“At first I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I did some research and I saw this wooden ferris wheel,” Vineyard told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This ferris wheel that I had seen was a stationary one that held flowers, and I knew I wanted to go a step beyond that. So I decided to make mine a spinning wheel with a hand crank. After I drafted some designs for the mechanics of the ferris wheel, I got them approved by my Agricultural teacher, and started building.”
Vineyard spent weeks putting together the functional wheel and decorate it to meet the image she had in her head.
“I put in some silk flower arrangements in each one of the four carts, symbolic of each of the four seasons, sunflowers for summer, some pumpkins for fall, dark blue roses for winter, and pastel purple flowers for spring,” Vineyard said. “After the flower arrangements I felt that something was missing, so I wrapped vines around the support beams, and arranged a succulent garden at the bottom. I was so happy when I had gotten it finished, and I was ecstatic when I saw that ‘Grand Champion’ ribbon tied to my ferris wheel!”
Vineyard wasn’t the only grand champion among the Branson contingent; Rajan Raghani won the Grand Champion Agri Science ribbon.
“This project took many months to complete, so to see my hard work pay off is a great feeling,” Raghani told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Lucca Hinds won a reserve Grand Champion ribbon for Agricultural Mechanics.
Other students who earned blue ribbons in Agricultural Mechanics include Sy Rosipal, Liam Plachta, Rajan Raghani, Tyler Lewis, Lucca Hinds, AJ Bennett, and Mason Garvin-Nelson. Jake Redford and Miley Thornton earned red ribbons.
