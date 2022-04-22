The Galena High School Student Council was awarded a prestigious award.
According to a post on the Galena High School Student Council’s Facebook page, the Galena STUCO was awarded the National Student Council Gold Council of Excellence.
A school student council must meet specific requirements to receive the honor, according to the post. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.
