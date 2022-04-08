The community’s next big opportunity to buy and sell their stuff is happening on Saturday, April 30.
The Branson Parks and Recreation department is hosting the 8th semi-annual Community Yard Sale in the Branson RecPlex parking lot on April 30, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will feature up to 65 booths. Booth spaces are 18 by 18 feet, and available to vendors for a $15 fee. Vendors will be able to start setting up their spaces at 6 a.m. on the day of the event.
For more information or to reserve a booth, please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit the Community Garage Sale section of their website, BransonParksandRecreation.com.
