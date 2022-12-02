The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fundraiser for Branson Public Schools to help kids in need during the Christmas season.
The chamber is accepting monetary donations which will purchase specific items for students: a new hoodie, a hat or gloves, a package of socks, a package of underwear, and a toy or non-clothing related item.
The goal is to provide the package of blessings to 1,000 students in the community.
The program to help students around Christmas has been around for over 20 years. The genesis for the program was the high poverty rate in the area, with around 70% of area students on free or reduced lunch programs.
The chamber joined with the school to help the program in 2019.
The online fundraiser has a $1,000 goal.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/149d5584.
