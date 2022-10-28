The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to gain a boost for the department’s K9 Unit.
The BPD’s K9 squad has been nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant contest. The grant is open to any law enforcement, fire, EMS, coroner, or search and rescue unit to create, maintain, or grow a K9 unit.
“We do rely on donations and grants to help fund the K9 units,” Branson Acting Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Any additional money we get helps with equipment and training. Our K9 units really are a regional support, as we help Stone and Taney counties, and also assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol.”
The 7th Annual competition is broken down into multiple divisions based on department size, which allows smaller departments to have a better chance at receiving a grant. Locally, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office is also in the competition.
The online voting takes place through Oct. 31, and supporters can vote once per day. If you wish to vote for Branson PD, visit aftermath.com/k9-grant and click on the picture of the state of Missouri. Scroll down until you find the Branson Police Department. In the event the Branson PD doesn’t appear initially on the page, you will need to click the “read more” button at the bottom of the screen.
Click the green “vote” button to cast a vote for the BPD.
Additional votes can be earned for the department by following Aftermath’s Instagram page (@AftermathK9Grant) and Facebook (@AftermathCares). The company is posting daily about the contest, and responses indicating which department you support can count as an extra vote.
“We cherish the support we get from the community for the K9s and the department as a whole, and we’re thankful citizens might be willing to support us in this contest as well,” Schmitt said. “People can vote every day, and voting every 24 hours is how we’ll win this thing.”
The company’s website also provides links for supporters to share the contest to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn if they wish to solicit votes from their followers.
Aftermath is a company which provides clean up services for crime scenes, death locations, infectious disease, superbugs, biohazards, mold, and decomposition odors. They work with government agencies, industrial, and residential customers.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.
