The city of Branson announced the hiring for the last director position unfilled within the city.
Cherri Phifer has been named the city’s finance director effective Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Phifer has been serving as the Director of Accounting and Finance for the Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Arkansas.
“I accepted the role as finance director for the city of Branson because I think my skills and experience are a good fit for what Branson is seeking,” Phifer said in a statement. “I am a Certified Public Accountant who has gained a wealth of experience in fund accounting, management of state and federal programs, software utilization and project management. My family chose to relocate from northwest Arkansas because of the strength of the Branson School District and the city’s family-friendly environment.”
The hiring of Phifer comes as the city begins implementation of new accounting software, with the aim of making the city’s finances more transparent to the public and the software more reliable for the finance department.
“When we learned of Cherri’s experience and qualifications, we knew she was a strong choice to continue our positive momentum as a city,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said in a statement. “We will lean on that experience as we launch a new era of transparency for our finance department. We welcome Cherri’s expertise to our solid team at city hall.”
The finance director reports directly to the city administrator and handles the day-to-day management of the finance department including all accounting analysis for the city. Baker Tilly, who has been fulfilling those roles since May 2022, will work to transition to the new finance director and will continue to assist the city with large scale finance and economic development projects.
