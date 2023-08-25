It’s official: Branson is now Chiefs country.
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, they signed a multi-year partnership agreement with the city of Branson and Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District making Branson the “Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”
“We are excited and proud to partner with Branson and the Lakes Area to help elevate the exciting opportunities they offer for destination entertainment right here in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. “Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard. We’d like to thank the City of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District for their partnership. We look forward to getting this relationship off the ground and bringing new visitors to this incredible destination.”
The partnership will have Branson and the lakes area receive events like an in-market season kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities, an opportunity to be part of the team’s “Red Friday” tradition, a gameday space in the Ford Tailgate District at Arrowhead Stadium, have a presence in the clubs NFL Draft coverage and be a presenting partner of the annual Season Ticket Member Draft Fest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Branson will also be the presenting partner of the Hometown Hero program, which honors public servants and frontline workers.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton hailed the partnership.
“We are deeply honored as our city becomes the first ever Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs. Millions of fans in Chiefs Kingdom will be exposed to Branson and all we have to offer in live music shows, attractions and family fun,” Milton said. “We are incredibly excited for our region to be showcased alongside the reigning Super Bowl Champions and the most popular sport in America. This puts the fun in faith, family, flag and fun!”
Derek Smith, the chairman of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District, said he’s looking forward to letting the country know what Branson has to offer them.
“On behalf of our citizens, business owners, and millions of annual visitors, we are excited to connect our region’s brand of amazing entertainment with an organization that shares in our values,” Smith said. “Through this innovative alignment, we look forward to educating Chiefs fans across the country about what Branson and the Lakes Area are all about.”
Branson logos and images will be seen in preseason game broadcasts, on social media releases from the team, and in signage around the stadium.
