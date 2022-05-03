An emergency room social worker for Cox Medical Center Branson has been given the City of Branson’s “You’ve Been Caught” award for April 2022.
Peggy Seidl was given the honor at the April 26, 2022 meeting by Mayor Larry Milton.
“Peggy…was nominated for her tireless, positive, and compassionate work that affects the well-being of our community members during their worst and most dire situations,” Milton read from his proclamation.
Seidl’s position has her helping hospital visitors deal with the most traumatic or difficult situations in their lives, such as the death of a loved one, child custody issues, mental health problems, or homelessness issues. In addition, she helps the staff of the ER with their mental health issues.
“Once, when the traumatic death of a child affected hospital staff deeply, she was the one who stayed hours beyond her shift to make sure her coworkers were managing the difficult time,” Milton said. “This is the best kind of person to represent the city of Branson to our residents and visitors when they need comfort and love the most.
“Congratulations and keep making Branson proud!”
Residents can nominate Branson citizens or workers for the “You’ve Been Caught” awards, which are determined monthly by a citizen’s committee. Nominations can be submitted through the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
