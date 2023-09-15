The hottest days of the month were made a little easier for area students thanks to a program from the Skaggs Foundation.
The foundation provided more than 11,000 water bottles to 12 school districts in Stone and Taney counties weeks ahead of the start of school, which allowed students to have a water bottle handy throughout the extreme heat wave in late August.
“As the nurse for the district, I have been especially grateful for these water bottles during our current heatwave, and their importance in reducing the likelihood of our students experiencing heat related illnesses,” Kirbyville School Nurse Kathryn Gubin said in a statement.
The Skaggs Foundation began their water bottle project in 2018 after an elementary school nurse asked the foundation for funds to install a water bottle filling station and provide water bottles to students. The installation resulted in fewer students coming to the nurse for headaches and dehydration, and their district didn’t see a spike in flu cases because germs were not being spread at shared water fountains.
“Students fill their water bottles daily and keep them in class,” Gubin said. “This allows our students to stay hydrated with fewer distractions during instruction time. It also has helped to keep our community healthier by reducing the potential of spreading disease by omitting the use of drinking fountains in our district.”
Nurses in multiple school districts have seen the benefits of the bottles.
“Staying hydrated isn’t just a choice, it’s a necessity for young minds eager to learn and thrive,” Hollister School Nurse Mary Blackwood said. “As a school nurse, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of water on students’ focus, energy, and overall well-being. Just as a plant needs water to flourish, young minds need the sustenance of hydration to reach their full potential.”
The funding for the water bottles is provided through the Skaggs Legacy Endowment, which has awarded more than $8.3 million since 2013 to organizations working to improve health and wellness in Stone and Taney counties.
