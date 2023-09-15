Skaggs Foundation Hollister Elementary School Water Bottles.jpg

Hollister students posing with their water bottles from the Skaggs Foundation.

 Photo courtesy of Skaggs Foundation / Hollister School District

The hottest days of the month were made a little easier for area students thanks to a program from the Skaggs Foundation.

The foundation provided more than 11,000 water bottles to 12 school districts in Stone and Taney counties weeks ahead of the start of school, which allowed students to have a water bottle handy throughout the extreme heat wave in late August.

