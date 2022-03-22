On Friday, March 18, someone endangered a resident of Taney County and their family by conducting a crime called “swatting.”
Friday afternoon, local social media groups began buzzing with reports about a large number of Taney County Sheriff’s vehicles which were in front of a home in Kirbyville.
Scanner reports stated a man called 911 claiming had shot his wife and barricaded himself at the location. After deputies arrived and secured the scene, they discovered that no shooting had taken place. Taney County officials confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News the response from the Taney County Sheriff’s office to the home was swatting.
Swatting is calling a police department or 911 to report a non-existent emergency situation that results in a callout of a department’s SWAT team or multiple officers. The action is usually taken either as a prank or as a form of revenge for a perceived online slight.
Investigators discovered one of the residents of the home had an online incident with someone involving the game Minecraft, and that person had made a false call to Taney County emergency services. Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to obtain evidence against the swatter.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels told the Branson Tri-Lakes News swatting is very dangerous for everyone involved, from officers who are responding to what they believe to be an extreme situation, to the victims of the swatting who do not know what is suddenly happening to them.
One example happened in 2017. The city hall in Wichita, Kansas received a phone call from someone asking to be connected to 911. The call appeared to be coming from a local phone number, so someone who was leaving at the end of the work day transferred the call. The caller told the emergency operator that he had shot and killed his father, and was thinking about burning down his house and killing himself.
Police responded to the home. A young man inside, Andy Finch, heard a noise outside and opened the front door and walked out. He was hit with bright spotlights and multiple people screaming at him. In just seconds after he walked out the door, a gunshot rang out, taking Andy Finch’s life.
A police officer across the street from the scene had fired the shot from a rifle with a non-magnifying scope; he thought a movement of Finch’s arm toward his chest was a move to get a weapon which was described in the phone call to city officials. The young man was killed.
The man behind the swatting in Wichita had a long history of conducting such activities, including being hired by other people over the internet, Tyler Barriss, was in California when the incident went down. Years later he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his actions after being taken into FBI custody and charged with federal crimes.
Daniels added swatting also causes problems for departments related to the financial costs of the response, and it takes deputies away from patrol and other normal daily activities.
The swatter could face criminal charges in Taney County and make restitution for the county’s response.
