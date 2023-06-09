The Taney County Health Department is part of two health departments in the state of Missouri to begin offering WIC services in more county locations through the use of a mobile unit.
“Missouri WIC has never been able to offer clinic services with this much ease,” Missouri WIC Administrator Angie Oesterly said in a statement. “We hope that this flexibility removes scheduling and traveling barriers for some participants with the overall goal to expand nutritional access.”
Taney County Health Department head Lisa Marshall said she plans to expand the department’s mobile services beyond WIC.
We are very excited about bringing these opportunities to our residents by making as many of our services mobile as possible,” Marshall said.
Currently the health department conducts a once-a-month session at a complex in Branson convenient to many WIC clients in the community. TCED staff are in the process of planning a monthly stop in Hollister, with an eye toward adding other Taney County communities to a once-a-month schedule.
Missouri WIC serves more than 80,000 participants each month providing supplemental nutrition for women, infants and children. The foods are targeted to provide specific essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins A, C, and D.
Missourians who want more information on the WIC program can visit wic.mo.gov.
