Volunteers are needed to spring into action to help spruce up the city of Hollister during their annual cleanup event.
The 11th Annual Revive 65 event will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to revitalize the city before the summer season kicks off. All tools and safety equipment will be provided and lunch will be served to volunteers. Volunteers should meet at St. James and Downing Street.
“It will be our 11th Annual Revive 65 and we are still needing volunteers,” Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said. “Our merchants on Downing Street, the restaurants, and several others throughout Hollister will provide lunch for volunteers. We used to cook, but this is much easier since we’re all going in different directions with the volunteers that day.”
The event began 11 years ago to get the community involved in cleaning up the downtown area, but has expanded to different city parks. Olmstead said the volunteers really make the day happen and help create spaces throughout the city to be proud of.
“We have our core group of volunteers who come back year after year. They kind of have an area where they like to work,” Olmstead said. “You know, they are like, ‘We like this flower bed and we’re used to doing this and, and we hold that (space) for them. This adds to their sense of pride. We have new organizations that come and go based on the day. There’s so much going on in April, so sometimes people are committed elsewhere. We understand but they come back the next year if they can.
“It’s truly a community event (which) gives you the opportunity to feel a part of something bigger and contributing to your community. It’s Spring refresh, so for all the visitors that come to the area, they get a chance to see it. It’s us putting our best foot forward.”
Olmstead said there are several groups which are always there to help out.
“We always have great representation from the school district. They’ll be here but it may not be the same people from the school district,” Olmstead said. “Same with the chamber. They will have chamber members and businesses from all over the area helping out. The Hollister Rotary has kind of adopted Hulland Park. So they’ve been helping us replant pecan trees as they reach their life expectancy and they plan on doing that again this year. We’re going to be placing a pecan tree and then they’re going to work on the flower beds at Hulland Park. So they’ve kind of adopted that park as theirs.”
Revive 65 volunteers will be cleaning up litter and debris removal along Downing Street, Birdcage Walk and parts of Business 65. Flower beds will be renewed on Downing Street and around the city. This year there is a new flower bed at city hall, which Olmstead said she is excited about.
“We need help to plant some plants and clear some stuff around the downtown area and a few of our parks. We have 15 flower beds and they all get spring refreshes,” Olmstead said. “Some of them have bulbs in there that come out year after year, but for a lot of the flowers, they’re fresh plants. We have a new flower bed at city hall we just established and we’ll be putting its first flower in so we’re excited about that.”
Olmstead said as summer approaches the parks department will be busy taking care of mowing and maintenance on public grounds.
“Our parks department is very small compared to the amount of space they take care of. We have a lot of parks and they do an amazing job,” Olmstead said. “But here in a few weeks, it will just be about mowing and weed eating for the parks department. So they are, we all are, very grateful for our volunteers and we know Revive 65, the flower beds and all of that would not be in the shape they are without our volunteers. So we’re very very thankful for them.”
Individuals, businesses, and families are invited out to volunteer.
“We have amazing partnerships and you can see the effect of one simple thing in a community or a little area, like a park can do for the community. When you create a flower bed, it encourages the neighbors, the businesses in that area, to then also to improve their property. We’ve seen that in a few areas where Revive 65 has brought it to life. I’m so excited to see that continue. And the businesses on Downing Street, they all clean up in front of their business, they might repaint, they might do some signage stuff. It is about taking pride in our community.”
For more information call 417-337-8315.
