The Taney County Clerk’s office is informing the public of changes to voting locations and is updating on the confusion related to Congressional redistricting in the state of Missouri.
Two polling places in the county have changed from previous elections.
In Kirbyville, at the request of the Kirbyville School Board, the voting location at the Kirbyville Middle School has been moved to the Taney County Regional Sewer District building, 6733 E. State Hwy 76.
A change to a Hollister voting location is taking place because of increased voter turnout at the old location. The registered voters who had previously cast their ballots at the Hollister City Hall/Train Depot will now vote at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 151 Elm Street, Hollister.
Voter ID cards for 2022-2023 normally would have been mailed to active voters in January 2022, but because of the failure of the Missouri legislature to pass redistricting in a timely manner, Taney County officials had to prepare voter ID cards to be mailed using old districts.
The Clerk reminds voters you do not need to have your voter ID cards to vote on election day. If you are a registered voter, you can vote on April 5 with the following forms of ID:
- Identification issued by the state of Missouri, agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;
- Identification issued by the United States government, or agency thereof;
- Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, if the school is located in the state of Missouri;
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
Absentee voting will be taking place through election day, including a special Saturday opportunity from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2.
If you are a registered voter and did not receive a notice in the mail from the Taney County Clerk regarding a change in your voting location, or if you have questions about anything related to voting on April 5, contact the Clerk’s office at 417-546-7249.
