Branson High School theatre students were able to stretch their acting abilities during a recent conference in Kansas City.
The members of Troupe 3482 attended the 2023 Missouri Thespian State Conference from Jan. 5 to 7. The students took part in workshops, competitions, and auditioned for multiple scholarship opportunities.
“The students did an amazing job representing our school and community,” BHS Theatre Teacher Erin Moody said.
Several students earned superior ratings in their competitions and qualified to compete at the National conference this summer: Tatym Gettling, Angelica Maddelina, Savannah Turner, Talya Tinoco, Chloe Cofer and Sean Osmond.
Lydia Woodmansee, Amber Parsons, and Paden Higgins received high ratings for technical skills, while Jaxon Cottom, Loreli Morrison, Antoinette St John and Amber Parsons interviewed for callbacks and potential college scholarships.
“I’m thankful for this group of creative artists,” Moody said.
The theatre troupe is currently preparing a production of Mamma Mia as their spring musical. The show is scheduled for Feb. 9 to 11, with 7 p.m. performances each night and a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 11.
More information on the production can be obtained by emailing bhstheatre@branson.k12.mo.us.
