The Branson Board of Aldermen approved a series of resolutions during their Tuesday, July 12 meeting regarding applications for funding from the Missouri American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The requested funds would total $15,008,000 for utility work and $4,897,600 for public works projects.
The grant applications have been submitted by the city of Branson, but there is no obligation to the city unless the grants are given and accepted by the board. If the city is offered all of the grants sought, the board would have to approve $4,966,400 in matching funds.
The 15 projects where the city sought ARPA funding are:
- Dewey Bald Water System Improvements Project: building a 750,000 gallon composite type water tower, booster pumping station, and pipe to extend city water service to annexed property;
Neighborhood Water Line Replacement Project: replace existing water mains which have reached the end of their life cycle, and to upsize mains to provide improved fire protection;
- Lift Stations #10 And #34 Project: rehabilitation of existing pumps and elevate new controls to avoid damage from future flooding and expand capacity;
- Cured-In-Place-Pipe Lining Of Sewer Mains and Manhole Rehabilitation Project: slip line of 60,000 feet of Cured-In-Place Pipe in existing clay tile gravity sewer mains to reduce groundwater infiltration and root intrusion;
- Lift Station #46 – Install Pumps and Controls Project: installation of submersible pumps in an existing wet well, a valve vault, piping components, pump controls, and a backup emergency generator;
- Lift Station #17 – Force Main Replacement Project: replace 4,000 feet of 12-inch force main with 16-inch forc mail to relocate the main in a “maintainable location.” DBR has shown concern over the main being prone to breaking;
- Lead Service Line Inventory Project: identify potential lead sources within existing water service connections;
- River Valley Estates Stormwater Improvement Project: improvements to the stormwater system throughout the subdivision including re-grading ditches along the existing roadway system;
- Celtic Bridge Project: replacement of a 20-foot bridge and replacement with a 39-foot bridge;
- Caudill Way Low Water Crossing Project: engineering design and construction of a replacement box culvert low water crossing;
- Fall Creek RV Estates Project Stormwater Improvement Project: Construction of 5,000 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter, curb inlets, storm sewer piping, and “properly graded” driveway approaches. Improvements should restrict most stormwater in the development to the city right-of-way;
- Eiserman Street/Lakewood Estates Subdivision Stormwater Improvement Project: upgrade the storm sewer on Eiserman St., install curb inlets and large piping. Resurface Eiserman Street;
- Cliff Drive Stormwater Improvement Project: replace corrugated metal culvert with concrete box culvert, reinforce downstream drainageway;
- Brook Court Stormwater Improvement Project: improvements to the road culvert and the downstream channel, construction of a 400-foot long lined channel with a big block retaining wall;
- Hiawatha Heights Subdivision Stormwater Improvement Project: replacement and repair of storm inlets, storm sewer piping, concrete curb and gutter to control runoff, pavement repair for impacted areas during construction.
The Missouri ARPA funds come from the federal ARPA package passed by Congress in 2021. The money from the federal government must be used for responses to the COVID related public health emergency, invest in infrastructure like water and sewer lines, and provide premium pay to eligible workers.
The money cannot be used to cover a reduction in resident taxes, fund debt service, legal settlements, or be placed into rainy-day funds.
All the resolutions were unanimously passed.
Detailed information about each application is available on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov, under the “Agenda & Minutes” section of the website. View the HTML Agenda Packet from the most recent Board of Aldermen meeting and click the links next to the application for additional details and design plans.
