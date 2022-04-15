The Branson Board of Aldermen has three new members after a swearing-in ceremony on April 12.
Marshall Howden (Ward I), Chuck Rodriguez (Ward II), and Ralph LeBlanc (Ward III) took their oaths of office following a quick meeting of the previous board to make final decisions on the board’s old business.
Two of the three outgoing board members were in attendance at the meeting and were honored by Mayor Larry Milton with a plaque recognizing their service on the Board of Aldermen.
Alderman Bill Skains, who served Ward I from 2018 to 2022, was cited for his service across multiple city boards.
“It has absolutely been one of the greatest honors I have ever been involved with beside becoming a grandparent for the first time,” Skains said after receiving the plaque. “I am gratefully indebted to all who have served on this board, to the police, the fire, public works, administration…for the work you have all done. We have a fine staff. We have a fine finance staff. If you haven’t seen the reports of the record amount of revenue in the city of Branson. I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce for their work in marketing the community.
“When we first formed the tourism district nobody ever wanted to serve on it. Now we’re raising eight to nine million dollars a year. Branson is booming and I hope it continues.”
Skains also praised city administrator Stan Dobbins and city staff, calling them “professional people.”
Alderman Jamie Whiteis, who served Ward III from 2020-2022, congratulated the incoming aldermen and thanked the city’s staff.
“We do have a great city staff and things are in good shape with them,” Whiteis said.
Outgoing alderman Jeff Seay was not in attendance.
The old board then adjourned, and after a brief break, Branson City Clerk Lisa Westfall gave the oath of office to the board’s newest members.
The board then voted for a new Acting President of the Board, who would run all meetings in the absence of the Mayor. Alderman Clay Cooper was unanimously elected.
“This means he will be running meetings in my absence. Fair warning,” Milton said, drawing laughter.
“It’s like having an insurance policy you never want to use,” Cooper replied.
During the “alderman report” section of the agenda, Alderman Cody Fenton thanked the outgoing aldermen and welcomed the new members, a sentiment shared during the comment time of Alderwoman Ruth Denham and Cooper.
The three new members addressed their election during their comment time.
“The three of us have controlled the narrative for the last three months,” Alderman Rodriguez said after thanking those who voted for him. “Now the city of Branson gets to control the narrative on how it’s ran.”
Rodriguez noted he felt Ward II was a “divided ward” and he looked forward to working with fellow Ward II Alderman Fenton to serve their ward.
Alderman Howden read from a prepared statement, saying after attending about 120 alderman meetings through the years, he learned through observing “what to do and what not to do” in regard to serving the community as an alderman.
“One of my goals is to bring a level of prestige back to this side of the dais,” Howden said. “Going forward, I will be asking my fellow aldermen to observe decorum which is free from constant banter and jokes to the audience. I’m like anybody. I like to have a good time. But there will always be times we laugh together and have joyful times on this council, it does not have to be forced.”
Howden said he learned the nature of Branson from his grandfather, Mel Tillis.
“He got the entire vision right away,” Howden said. “The whole town is the show.”
He also referenced his “Song of Hope” movement, stating he would be working with the mayor and his fellow aldermen in promoting the city’s live shows.
Milton responded with a light-hearted jab at Howden.
“At the risk of injecting humor,” Milton said, drawing laughter, “Alderman LeBlanc, can you follow him?”
LeBlanc called the election an “amazing experience” and said the best part was getting to know more citizens of the city of Branson.
“I talked about community, communication and compassion, and how much they mean to our community,” LeBlanc said. “And I utilized those three words every time I knocked on a door, or every mile I walked, because I knew it’s what this community is lacking. When we communicate together effectively we can thrive as a community. Not that it was missing, but it was a little under par. I want to bring a better quality of communication. One which exceeds the expectations of the residents of Branson.”
LeBlanc said he was honored to be in his position and he feels the community is ready for “amazing things.”
“We have a council here who is thirsty to do this for you,” LeBlanc said. “I encourage you to reach out to me, to reach out to these others, so we re-engage and take this city to where we envision it to be.”
The aldermen will be discussing positions on the various city boards with the mayor over the next two weeks so appointments can be announced during the next regularly scheduled meeting. The mayor encouraged citizens to visit the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, to look at openings on local boards and understand the city’s service opportunities.
“Citizens help shape this community and their involvement in committees is a great way to do this,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
He also struck an optimistic tone about the new aldermen and the new board.
“Branson’s best days are ahead of us,” Milton said.
