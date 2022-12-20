Members of the Branson community came together on a cold and windy Saturday morning at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery to pay tribute to veterans and their service to the nation.
The annual Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 17, included veterans laying wreaths in honor of veterans from various branches of the service, an honor guard who posted the colors and also conducted a rifle volley salute, and a special address from a Marine veteran. The event was hosted by Jody Maderas, star of the USO-themed Branson show All Hands on Deck.
“Right now, across the country at more than 3,600 memorial sites like this one we are gathered as one nation to Remember, Honor and Teach,” Maderas said. “We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.
“We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We can travel from one end of this great nation to the other and not have to ask permission to go. We are free to vote for whomever we feel should be in government office, with no explanation needed. We have the right to succeed, and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.”
The commander of the Forsyth High School Marine JROTC, Marine 1st Sergeant (ret.) Marie Voegel, was the event’s guest speaker. She shared the story of two soldiers from the United States Naval Academy, Travis Manion and Brendan Looney, who were roommates who both paid the ultimate price for our nation.
Manion gave his life during a second tour of Fallujah in 2007 while drawing fire away from his fellow Marines. Looney was on one final mission during his deployment in 2010 to observe Ayatalah from the air during an action when his helicopter crashed and killed all the soldiers on board. The two men were buried side-by-side in Arlington National Cemetery.
She said she went to the Naval Academy and one of her instructors had “if not me, then who” written on his board. She said her instructor told her he knew both of the men and Travis had often used the phrase when something needed to be done, which inspired her.
Wreaths were placed on the gravestones of veterans first by family members, and then by others in attendance including local Boy Scouts and JROTC members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.