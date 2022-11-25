Elevate Branson celebrated their 15th anniversary with their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, held this year at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson.
The guests received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, were escorted to their seats by a volunteer who sat and enjoyed the meal with them, and were served their meal by another team of volunteers.
