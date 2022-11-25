Gather Here Sign Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Jason Wert

Elevate Branson celebrated their 15th anniversary with their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, held this year at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson. 

The guests received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, were escorted to their seats by a volunteer who sat and enjoyed the meal with them, and were served their meal by another team of volunteers.

 

Frank Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Full Service Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
US Navy Veteran Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Guest and Host 3 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Serving Twins Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Serving Stuffing Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Guest and Host 1 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG
Guest and Host 2 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving 2022.JPG

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.