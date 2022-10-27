The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave.
City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave.
“On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave pending an HR investigation,” Stepp told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have engaged the services of an outside organization to handle the investigation to ensure the highest integrity and fairness to all involved.”
Matthews was named Branson Police Chief on March 15, 2018, and he began work with the department in April of that year. He replaced former Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins, who was elevated from Police Chief to City Administrator. Matthews had been serving at the time as Deputy Chief of the Arlington, Texas police department.
Mayor Larry Milton confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and another officer were placed on leave, but said he could not comment further because it is a personnel matter.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt has been named acting chief for the department. He has been with the Branson Police Department since July 2017, and has 31 years in law enforcement. He graduated this summer from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.