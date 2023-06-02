The Branson Veterans of America 913 hosted their annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Day.
The event featured special speakers, music provided by Branson Entertainer C.J. Newsom of C.J. Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy, and an invocation and prayers from Dave Hamner, entertainer with Hamners’ Unbelievable Magic and Variety Show and pastor of Branson Gospel Sunday.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” Hamner said. “I watched true patriots today, the veterans who came up and placed the wreaths today. It’s so great to be with these true patriots.”
One of the speakers was Cadet 1st Lieutenant Skyler Deal of the Civil Air Patrol, who read the poem “Freedom Isn’t Free.” Deal told the Branson Tri-Lakes News of his love for the veterans who served and paid the ultimate price for the nation, and why he’s ready to answer that call.
“No matter what, someone’s going to have to be there to pay the price for our freedom,” Deal said. “I want to give back to this country and to the veterans who have given their lives so I can grow up free. I want to take the torch from them, carry it to serve our country, and then pass it on those who will come after me.”
The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Brigadier General Jon Seward, U.S. Army Retired.
“Like many of you today, I was honored to serve in combat and peacekeeping operations with the best men and women our nation has to offer, and it’s my honor to be here today with such an esteemed group of veterans,” Seward said. “The men and women who fought in America’s battles made significant sacrifices in fighting for the freedom and liberty we enjoy today. Too often we fail to remember those who gave their life, or whose life today bears the scars of the lasting memory of that unselfish sacrifice and commitment made with the assurance that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness required the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation.”
The event included recognition of local elected officials who are veterans of the armed forces, including Branson Mayor and Marine veteran Larry Milton, and State Representative and Army veteran Brian Seitz.
“Remembering those who gave their lives in service to this country, we have to remember them, not only once a year, but every day for their sacrifice to our nation,” Seitz said.
More information about Branson Veterans of America 913 and the services they offer to veterans throughout southwest Missouri can be found at bransonveteransofamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.