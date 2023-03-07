Branson will be able to get their pizza pizza by the summer.
Little Caesars announced they will be opening a Branson location at 1447 State Highway 248 in the Cedar Ridge Plaza.
“Customers demand high standards for quality and service and we’re happy to continue to exceed their expectations,” Little Caesars Franchise Owner Richmond Key said in a statement. “We are thrilled to open with a new look that reflects the quality and convenience our brand is known for. We are Branson locals and we look forward to bringing the Little Caesars brand to our community.”
Key and his family moved to the Branson area in 2019 from Nashville, TN, although they had been long time visitors to the area. Little Caesars was the family’s favorite pizza before moving to Branson and they were surprised there was no local franchisee.
Current plans are for the restaurant to open in late May or early June. Grand opening festivities will include giveaways and special promotions along with a ribbon cutting celebration.
Employment opportunities will be available by contacting Key at 573-247-7057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.