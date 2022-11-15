Branson Mayor Larry Milton is making another run to be Branson’s leader.
Milton announced his intention to run for re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
“I am proud to say that over the last two years as your mayor, we have accomplished a number of positive changes for city staff, local businesses and most importantly the people,” Milton said in his announcement. “My very first action as your mayor was to remove the mask mandate instituted by the previous board and mayor. As promised during my first campaign, I carried your voice to City Hall and assured our Branson residents that freedom and liberty will always be championed and defended in our city.”
Milton said his actions to support law enforcement as one of the key reasons for voters to give him another term in the mayor’s office:
“Increased pay for our police officers to be competitive with surrounding communities. Prior to this increase, we were paying our police sergeants $10,000 less annually than they could receive somewhere else, and the previous board wondered why we struggled retaining and recruiting new officers. These increases will now provide us the opportunity to properly staff our police department.”
“Purchased the White House Theater and are in the process of renovating it to serve as our new Public Safety building. This saved our taxpayers over $7,000,000, and we will have our new police department years ahead of the original plan of building a new facility. Our police officers are very excited about this.”
“Started the construction process for Fire Station #4 near Pointe Royale.”
Milton stated he fulfilled a promise to change the culture of city hall, and both directors and employees are thriving in a more open and collaborative environment. Milton said allowing the employees to speak their minds on issues without fear of retribution had enhanced city operations.
He said working with CPA firm Baker Tilly in analyzing and processing the city’s finances has increased quality of life for citizens, including funding parks, replacing water lines, and resurfacing neighborhood streets.
Milton also said the hiring of a Consumer Advocate to work with potential business owners has streamlined the licensing process.
“One of my goals as your mayor has been to hear the community say, 'If you are thinking about building or starting a business, Branson is the place that you want to go to,’” Milton said. “We are working to ensure that can happen both now and in the future.”
Milton touted the transparency of the current city administration and board, including the release of closed meeting minutes without requiring citizens to use the Sunshine Law request process. He also said he has been listening to the voice of the people in guiding his decisions.
“I've been honored to serve as your mayor these past two years, and I'm excited about the opportunities we have ahead of us if we keep working together,” Milton said. “To continue down the positive, successful path Branson is currently on, I'm humbly asking you to vote Milton for Mayor.”
The 2023 Branson municipal election will take place on April 4, 2023.
