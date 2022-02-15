A new restaurant opening on Branson Landing looks to provide quality comfort food for both children and adults.
Raylene’s Magnolia Ice opened for business on Friday, Feb. 11, a few doors down from Bass Pro Shops. The restaurant, which was originally planned to open in the summer, will feature a variety of soups and sandwiches, including a hot ham & cheese sandwich, grilled chicken, or a variety of hot dogs.
In the warmer months, the store will feature Italian ices and homemade sorbet.
Raylene Willcox, co-owner of the restaurant with her daughter Christene Chambers, told Branson Tri-Lakes News it was always a dream for her to work with her daughter.
“This looked like a great chance for us to thrive,” she said.
Willcox recently retired as a nurse and was looking for her next challenge. The idea of opening a restaurant came from her looking at what she loved to do best with her family.
“I always felt like dinner time with my loved ones was my favorite time of day,” Willcox said. “To have something good to eat and to spend quality time with each other. It was my favorite time of day. I feel like cooking is a way to show you’re loved.”
Willcox credits her daughter with the restaurant’s name.
“We were going to be featuring Italian ices and fruit sorbets,” Willcox said. “This time of year we’re featuring soup because I think people get enough ice in the winter! The Italian ice and sorbet will be our primary products once we’re in the summer. Fruit sorbets is what we’re all about.”
One of the options the restaurant hopes to provide are “adult” sorbets which will have alcohol mixed into the sorbet.
“We thought [adult sorbets] just sounded good,” Willcox said. “We’re hoping to offer bottled beer as well. As for adult sorbets, we made up the term ourselves. We thought it just sounded like something fun and new for summer.”
Raylene’s Magnolia Ice will be open seven days a week.
