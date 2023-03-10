A Branson high school senior has been named to an elite group of students.
Warat Nathan Vijitbenjaronk has been named one of 15,000 National Merit Scholarship finalists. He was named a semi-finalist in November 2022, when the organization behind the scholarship announced Vijitbenjaronk had been one of two million juniors nationwide whose PSAT test scores qualified him for the honor.
“Being named as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition is an honor and serves as validation for the hard work I have devoted toward my education,” Vijitbenjaronk told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The list of 15,000 finalists will be cut in half to determine the top 7,250, who will be declared National Merit Scholars.
The winners will be announced in a series of press releases between April and July.
Overall, almost 368,000 National Merit Scholarships have been awarded since their inception.
