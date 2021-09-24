Some Branson residents are about to have the chance to sound off on the future direction of the city.
Throughout the week, residents chosen at random will be receiving a survey from ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas. The survey is aimed to allow citizen feedback on city operations with a goal for the city of making sure current planning goals meet the desires of residents.
The survey’s length will require a time investment from residents but all the questions have some significance to a portion of the city government.
“We appreciate and look forward to our citizen’s and business’ feedback through these surveys,” Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It is important for city staff to receive this feedback to ensure we are providing the services we are responsible for at a high level, and that we are focusing on the areas we need to be.”
The citizen survey was planned by city leadership for 2020 but were placed on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The city’s previous 2018 survey can be found on the BransonMo.gov website, under the “reports” section. There is a community and business survey.
All survey responses are confidential.
The survey results will be tabulated by ETC Institute and then presented to both the Board of Aldermen and the public at a regularly scheduled Board meeting.
If you receive a survey and have questions, or if you would like to know more about the community survey process, contact the Branson Planning and Development Department at 417-337-8546.
