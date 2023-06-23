The City of Branson provided the community an opportunity to own giant maneki-nekos and other remnants of the seasons Marco Polo ruled the White House Theatre during an auction on Friday, June 16.
The city sold props and other items from previous White House Theatre shows, all the items from the theater’s commercial kitchen, and all the stage lighting and sound systems during the auction; which helped clear the building before renovations begin to turn the theater into the city’s new public safety center.
“The city’s portion of the revenue is approximately $64,500 of the $86,200 generated,” Communications Director Lisa Rau told Branson Tri-Lakes News. All of the proceeds of the auction will be put into the budget for the new facility.
One of the features of the auction Rau highlighted was the buyers were responsible for removal of all their purchased items, saving the city significant costs in labor and shipping. The policy not only applied for items like the sound system and stage lighting, but also included items like toilets, sinks, and walk-in freezers.
Rau said the removal of the items sold in the auction aren’t the final savings to the city when it comes to preparation for the first phase of renovating the theater property.
“As we move into demolition, there are numerous requests for other materials, again, that will save us labor hours, transport and related costs,” Rau said. “While right now we can’t say how much ultimately the savings will be for our city and taxpayers, we know the revenue from the auction is only the first part of this equation.”
Many of the bidders at the auction were members of the Branson entertainment community, with bidders including Clay Cooper, the Hughes Brothers, and the Freedom Encounter. However, for one bidder, the event was a bittersweet experience.
“It is always fun and exciting to go to auctions, but this one made me a little sad,” Americana Theatre General Manager Chris Newsom told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I hate to see such a beautiful theater close. At least it is being preserved and not torn down. Live music shows are Branson’s main attraction. It’s just sad there’s one less place where they are being performed.”
The current plan of the city is to begin the demolition phase of the construction process by early fall, with construction to begin early in 2024. Details of the project can be tracked on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
