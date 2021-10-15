Branson Public Works has announced a schedule of street improvements that will take place during the late fall and into winter.
A press release stated that maintenance will take place, weather permitting, on a series of streets through February 3, 2022.
The streets that will be milled and then repaved include:
- Branson Hills Parkway
- Summit Drive
- Spring Creek Road
- Roark Valley Road
- Cahill Road
- Rosalee Street
- Parnell Drive
- Long Street
- Shepherd of the Hills Expressway & Roark Valley Road intersection
- Main Street
There will also be a striping of 76 Country Blvd. from Sunshine Street to Shepherd of the Hills Expressway.
Construction crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day. One lane of each road will remain open to traffic at all times, with signs to detour traffic around the lane closures in place to maintain traffic safety standards.
Work on Main Street will not begin until after January 3, 2022.
If you have questions about the project, call the City of Branson Public Works/Engineering Department at 417-337-8559.
