Cox Medical Center Branson is welcoming a new doctor to their team; who is also an author and mental health advocate.
Dr. Clarisse Tallah was born in Cameroon, Africa and came to the United States in 2006. She obtained a Biomedical Engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, and her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. She trained in the residency program at New York University Langone Brooklyn. She studied maternity care at Landmark Medical Center in Rhode Island while pursuing a Master’s Degree at Brown University.
Tallah will be practicing as a family physician and OB at Cox Branson’s Family Medicine clinic after moving to Branson from Rhode Island.
“It’s so beautiful here, and I can’t wait to explore the outdoors,” Tallah said in a press release. “It’s a very welcoming city and I’m excited to meet everyone.”
She is also the co-author of a book called Beyond Challenges that chronicles the struggles of a female African immigrant overcoming challenges to become a physician.
In a video recorded at the book’s launch event, Tallah shared some of her life’s story growing up with a father who was verbally abusive toward her and her family.
“He never raised his hand, oh no, he wasn’t that type,” Tallah said in the video. “I cannot recall a time my father raised his hand or tapped my head with his knuckles. His was an emotional whipping, after which you headed to your room feeling small, hoping the ground would open up and swallow you. You never looked him in the eye when he spoke to you because it was a sign of disrespect and we were terrified to even attempt it.”
She said her father’s manner of parenting “stunted” her emotional intelligence and she would keep her emotions “bottled up” until they manifested in physical challenges like asthma. She spoke of how having no coping mechanics led her to mental health issues.
“I then fell into clinical depression and I struggled to lick my wounds in my own corner,” Tallah said. “As a naive teenager in Cameroon, I always thought depression was an American thing, and almost a choice. Moving to the U.S., I realized that depression does not discriminate across races or socio-economic levels. It is a coy, subtle disease that has the ability to overtake one if not recognized or addressed thoroughly and appropriately.”
She spoke of researching the problems of depression in the health care field after the suicide of one of her attendings during residency. She found a study showing that one doctor per day in the U.S. committed suicide and began to see a major reason for the concerning statistic.
“I poured over the literature to answer the question: Why?” she said. “The revelation was simple: untreated or undertreated depression. Upon introspection, I understand why they didn’t seek help. It was the same reason I didn’t seek help. The stigma of mental disease. It’s the big elephant in the room. In the back of your head, you wonder if a patient would seek help from a physician that is suffering from a mental disorder.”
She spoke of banding together to help remove the stigma from depression and other mental illnesses. She said she believed there could be a day where mental illness was treated “with the same compassion and empathy as we do with someone with a diagnosis of cancer.”
Tallah is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made through the Cox Branson Family Medicine & OB clinic at 417-335-7540.
