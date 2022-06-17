A new business out of Hollister will have family, friends or colleagues saying ‘Cheese’.
Boards by Haley, a business started by Haley Brooks, offers handcrafted charcuterie boards, grazing tables, meat and cheese boards, dessert boards, seasonal boards, holiday boards, and even customized boards for all size events and parties.
According to the Boards by Haley website, all cheese boards are created in a shared commercial kitchen with Tiers By Stephanie, which is licensed by the city of Hollister and inspected by the Taney County Health Department.
Brooks told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was inspired by the love of food and officially opened her business in May.
“I started Boards by Haley because my original plan was to have this as a side job rather than a full blown business as I worked my way through my Master’s program,” Brooks said. “I’ve worked as a personal chef for the last two years, preparing in-home meals and weekly prep. Making and preparing food has been something I’ve always loved to do. I thought to myself, Branson doesn’t have anything like this and bigger cities are flowing with charcuterie. I wanted to bring this to Branson to keep up with the bigger city trends and to offer a unique and special experience.”
Brooks said creating each board with care and creativity is key to making her product stand out.
“What makes me unique and sets me apart is the variety of services I offer. In addition to making charcuterie boards, I offer personalized messages to add to your boards,” Brooks said. “Each board I create is uniquely created from a blank canvas and custom made for each event and special occasion.”
Brooks said having a passion for food and putting her heart into each board is what she hopes customers will grow to expect from her boards.
“Each customer can expect an elegant, edible work of art made specifically for their event or occasion,” Brooks said. “As each order is custom made, it is also made with love.”
Brooks said her family has been a pillar of support for her as she has started this new venture.
“I love what I do. I have a great support system helping me every step of the way. By supporting my small business, you are supporting my family,” Brooks said. “I am truly grateful for each and every order I have received and all the support from people helping me grow my business. I have been truly blessed and owe it all to God.”
Boards by Haley offers local delivery and it is recommended to place orders 48 hours in advance from the website boardsbyhaley.com.
