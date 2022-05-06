The Branson Board of Aldermen and Mayor Larry Milton have appointed a number of community members and aldermen to city boards.
Several of the appointments were made by the mayor and did not require the approval of the board. These appointments involved members of the board being appointed to a variety of city boards through April 2023.
Chuck Rodriguez was appointed to the Taney County Partnership Board. Clay Cooper was appointed to the Chamber of Commerce Board. Milton added Cody Fenton, Ralph LeBlanc, and Ruth Denham to the Finance Board. Rodriguez and LeBlanc were added to the Human Resources Committee.
The board voted on a number of the mayor’s other appointments and approved all but one of them.
The board unanimously approved the appointment of LeBlanc to the M. Graham Clark Downtown Airport Board, Ruth Denham to the Planning Commission, Marshall Howden to the Advisory Park Board, all through April 2023.
Cooper and local businessman Billy Ong were appointed to the 76 Community Improvement District Board.
Two of the mayor’s appointments to the Planning Commission from the general public were approved unanimously: Brad Gore to replace Ralph LeBlanc, term ending April 2025, and Gary Groman, term expiring April 2026.
Denham objected to the appointment of Daniel Meenen and requested Rick DeJager be installed on the board in Meenen’s place.
The aldermen voted 5-1 against Meenen’s appointment, with Cooper the lone “yes” vote.
The mayor then nominated DeJager to the position with the Planning Commission, which was approved 5-1, with the lone “no” vote from Fenton. DeJager will be a member of the board through April 2026.
The mayor thanked all who applied for board positions.
More information about city boards can be found on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
