Branson Parks & Recreation has announced the 2021 Fall Activities schedule for the Branson Community Center.
According to a press release from Branson Parks & Recreation, the center, located at 201 Compton Drive, will feature six major activities for a variety of ages:
Zumba Gold, group classes at lower intensity for older adults, will take place Mondays and Wednesdays at 3 p.m. The classes are free for adults 55 years of age or older.
Senior Yoga will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m., and are free for adults 55 years of age or older.
Chair exercises will be offered Mondays at 12:45 p.m., and are free.
Girl’s Night Out will take place Tuesday, August 17. A fall home decoration will be made during the event. Cost is $15.
“Summertime Fun” Lunch, a monthly luncheon for seniors, will begin on Friday, August 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A hot meal and apple cobbler will be served. Prize drawings and other giveaways will take place during the event.
Branson Social Dance, open to all ages, will take place on three dates: August 28, September 25, and October 23. Several different types of ballroom dances will be taught including the waltz, rumba, foxtrot, and swing. Line dancing and two-step will also be taught. The dances are from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., each night and cost $10 per person.
For more information visit the Community Center page on the Branson Parks & Recreation website or call 417-337-8510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.