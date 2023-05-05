Branson Police are looking for a vandal or group of vandals after the destruction of memorial trees at Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area.
Several trees paid for by residents and planted in memory of loved ones were either completely cut down or damaged sometime during the last week of April. The trees are located off the trails, behind a pavilion and playground area, which has led parks staff and others involved in the incident to believe the damage came from intentional acts rather than accidents.
Branson Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook said one of the damaged dogwood trees was planted in 2019 by Pearl Hawkins and her family in memory of her daughter Verna who had passed away. It was one of four trees in honor of loved ones planted in the park by the family.
“We’ve talked to the police department about having more of a presence because we’ve had vandalism everywhere and some parks are worse than others,” Branson Parks Department Landscape Specialist Amy Jackson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s not just tree vandalism, but it’s all types, unfortunately.”
Pearl told Branson Tri-Lakes News they initially only planted one tree in honor of Verna.
“We didn’t have a grave to go to because she was cremated, and it felt like we didn’t have closure,” she said. “And so my daughter in Texas said ‘Mom, let’s plant a tree. That way we have a place to go and pray and meditate and recall memories and enjoy the beauty of the tree.’ It was so pretty.”
Pearl was a single parent to Verna, her oldest, and now there have been trees planted for all of her children.
“The table [under a nearby pavilion] is a place where I could come to remember her and it was a comforting place to be,” she said. “I could come and bring a sandwich, or watch the birds, and I had never felt threatened or unsafe. But now, I don’t know.”
Pearl said the cutting of the tree is senseless.
“The tree wasn’t in anyone’s way,” Pearl said. “A lot of people told me about visiting the tree and I have photos from people who took a family photo in front of it.”
Jackson said the parks department is looking into getting solar-powered security systems for the parks to help them catch the people who destroy things like the trees, which are legally considered property of the city of Branson.
“Trying to find a cost effective way where we can identify license plates or faces, so we can prosecute or somehow take the next step,” Jackson said. “Trees are city property, they’re an asset. It’s no different from damaging a city building or vehicle. The trees are paid for by the donors, but the city commits to caring for the tree for life.”
She said the costs of trees are going up.
“We try to maximize the $250 donation required for a memorial tree,” Jackson said. “I try to get decent sized trees. They’re less likely to be vandalized if they’re bigger, but her tree had been here over four years and was hit.”
She said they could tell the damage was caused by a human and not animal because the cuts were even and there was no sign of bite marks or other normal animal traces.
The Branson PD continues to investigate and asks anyone in the community who has information about the destruction of the trees at Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area to call the department or send an anonymous tip through the police department website at bransonmo.gov.
Anyone interested in having a memorial tree planted in a city park in memory of a loved one should contact Branson Parks and Recreation at BransonParksandRecreation.com. The fee for a memorial tree is $250.
