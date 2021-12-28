Missouri State Rep. Brad Hudson has pre-filed multiple bills for the 2022 legislative session. The bills cover a wide range of topics from tax credits for property owners and disabled veterans to religious freedom for college student organizations.
Hudson sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to talk about his legislation and its importance on the region.
The first bill is focusing on religious freedom for students of colleges and universities.
Hudson said the University of Iowa was hit with a $2 million judgment because of a student association called Business Leaders in Christ. The group did not allow an openly gay student into leadership, as it violated the group’s tenets of faith, and the school acted against the group. A court said the school violated the constitutional right of the students who formed the group.
“The bill says a student association has the ability to choose leaders who have a consistent vision with their mission,” Hudson said. “There are 16 states in the country which have this legislation, I’m hoping to make Missouri the 17th.”
Hudson said he’s just trying to be proactive in protecting student rights, but he’s also looking to protect the state and schools within the state.
“Look at Iowa,” Hudson said. “We don’t want a $2 million judgment against us. We also want to make sure our colleges and universities have an atmosphere where our children, who will be the men and women who lead us in the future, have their Constitutional rights protected.”
Hudson said colleges in the past have instituted an “all-comers” policy which “sounds good, but you need to have leaders who are consistent with the group’s mission.” He said the all-comers policies have been used by colleges to discriminate against Christian groups.
Hudson’s second piece of legislation would exempt disabled Missouri veterans from having to pay sales tax.
“It would be for honorably discharged veterans with a 100% service-related disability,” Hudson said. “I would like Missouri to be the best place in the nation for veterans. We’re already a great place, but I want Missouri to be the best.”
Hudson said he knows some people may wonder why only this group of people should get the special exemption from sales tax which is not offered to other Missourians.
“This particular group of individuals put their lives on the line for the freedom we all enjoy, and their lives were permanently altered as a result of it,” Hudson said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never repay, but this is a small thing we can do to show them our appreciation.”
Hudson’s third piece is related to a program which is already in Missouri called the “circuit breaker” program. It allows certain property owners in the state who have paid their property tax on a regular basis to get a tax credit based upon their income level. Hudson wants to tie the legislation to the Consumer Price Index.
Hudson said his fourth bill is something which is “very important to my constituents.” It would require all elections in the state of Missouri to use hand-marked paper ballots.
“I used to be a county assessor,” Hudson said. “I have actually been in a government office and saw how you can have a result show up on your computer screen, and the print out is different from what is on the computer screen. Any time you put software between a voter and the total, it can be hacked. The hand-marked paper ballot is unhackable. I don’t want software between me and my vote, and I want to make it so nobody else in Missouri does either.”
Hudson said he understands people like to move to electronic systems because of speed and related issues.
“I’m not opposed to electronic technology,” Hudson said. “But the fact of the matter is there is no system which is completely unhackable. We know hacking can be done. There are ways technology can be used to process votes once they’re made, but when you have a voter sit down and make their decision, we need to make sure there’s nothing between them and the recording of their decision.”
Hudson will also be proposing legislation which would give the Stone County Commissioners the right to eliminate the elected “road commissioner” positions. Hudson said county officials have had trouble filling the positions, and the duties of those offices are things which can be done by county commissioners or road departments.
“It’s a redundancy,” Hudson said. “I told my folks in Jefferson City if you like local control, and you like smaller government, you’ll like this bill.”
Hudson said the state doesn’t eliminate the positions, but they give the permission to the local county commissioners to eliminate them.
Hudson’s fifth bill is aimed at something everyone sees and hardly anyone thinks about: the posted signs in hotel rooms with the room’s daily rate.
“The lodging association would really like this one to go through,” Hudson said. “There’s a law in Missouri which requires the posting of the room rate. My bill would say if you print your rates on a public internet platform, you don’t have to post a sign on the door of the room.”
Hudson said it’s a common sense measure, so it’s likely not going to pass on its own, and he’ll have to find a way to attach it to another measure.
Hudson is in his second term, and he said he’s learned relationships are huge in getting legislation moved through Jefferson City.
“There’s a lot to learn about the procedure,” Hudson said. “And you can learn those things relatively quickly. But learning about people, building relationships, building trust, showing them you’re someone who if you say you’ll do something you do it, that takes time. Good relationships always help move legislation forward.”
Hudson was asked about the variety of Republicans in the state, and the differences between a Republican in southwest Missouri, and a Republican from an area like St. Louis.
“I am a southwest Missouri conservative Republican,” Hudson said. “I’m being brought to CPAC for an award on my conservative voting record. Not all Republicans in Jefferson City vote that way.
“Sometimes it can be frustrating. If my colleagues thought the way I did on issues, the election integrity issues would already be done. I would like to see the attitude of the House move further right and be more red rather than purple, but this comes with forming relationships with the legislators.”
Hudson said the pushback against election integrity, especially from the political left, is their hatred of former president Donald Trump.
“Trump’s brought it to the forefront,” Hudson said. “He’s been speaking about it and the left isn’t going to get excited about anything endorsed by President Trump. So you get past it and look at the huge Republican caucus and wonder why we can’t get election integrity passed?
“If I had to take a guess, if you had a Republican who is in a more 50/50 district, a more urban area, and is thinking ‘if I lose a handful of people I won’t get re-elected’ or ‘if I’m cozying up with President Trump in any way I won’t get re-elected’, then they’d vote against it. The lack of ability to pass election integrity is very frustrating for me.”
Opening day for the 2022 session of the state legislature is Wednesday, Jan. 5. Hudson can be reached at his office in Jefferson City by calling 573-751-3851 or emailing him at Brad.Hudson@house.mo.gov.
