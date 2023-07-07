A former Hollister brick-and-mortar restaurant who closed when their building was sold is being resurrected as a Branson food truck.
Grandma’s Goodies & Gumbo has opened at the food truck court located at the intersection of Highway 248 and Shepherd of the Hills Expressway. Grandma’s truck will be located next to her sister truck, Pa’ Po Boys.
“We had a couple weeks to get out [of the Hollister building] and it was the second time we had to move out of a building and we decided we’re not going to do it anymore,” Owner Darla Mire told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So we went and bought our own trailers so we don’t have to rent.”
Grandma’s Hollister location closed in late November 2022 when they returned from a Thanksgiving break to find out the building was sold and they had to vacate the property.
The truck housing Grandma’s came from the same provider who had provided Darla and her husband Terry a truck for the Pa’s Po Boys business. They had looked at the trailer before choosing the one for Pa’s, and when they realized they needed a second truck they immediately reached out to see if the first truck was still there.
“Somebody was scheduled to look at it that day, but they said if we wanted they would put our name on it,” Mire said. “So we had them build out this one. We stripped down the restaurant and brought some of the equipment here and had to put some of it in storage.”
Between the two food trucks, the Mires will be able to provide all the meal offerings which were available in the brick and mortar location.
“We’ll have all our gumbos, and red beans & rice, and etouffee over here [in Grandma’s truck] and all the po’ boys and fried tenderloins in Pa’s truck,” Mire said.
Mire said all the baked goods she’s known for, including pies and “Grandma’s Big Buns” will be available in the food truck as well.
“It’s all coming back!” Mire said.
The Mires said they’re being “driven crazy” by former customers of the Hollister location who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the new food truck. They said the plus side of so many people checking to see if the new location is ready is that it eases their mind a little about opening a new truck.
“It feels good because it takes a lot of the ‘what if’ stress out of it,” Mire said. “You had to ask ‘what if’ customers wouldn’t come if we were so far away. I mean, we’re not that far away, but we’re away. It was kind of scary but our people found us and we have new regulars and it felt good.”
Terry Mire said the new people who have discovered them are finding out what the older fans of the Mires have been talking about regarding their full meal offerings.
The Mires said the food truck court has grown significantly and everyone has been seeing an increase of business. Terry said they all help each other and have each other’s back when someone is in need of something.
Grandma’s Goodies and Gumbo will be open the same hours as Pa’s Po Boys, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 or 8 p.m. depending on how busy they are later in the day. (In the event of excessive heat, they may close from 2 to 4:30.)
While the store opening is a major milestone for the Mires, they aren’t going to rest on their laurels. Darla said if they can get enough staff and business is doing well, they will explore the possibility of opening for breakfast in the near future.
More information about Grandma’s can be found on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/grandmasgoodiesngumbo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.