A two-day preliminary trial hearing involving three men accused of crimes connected to the Duck Boat tragedy has ended with a Stone County judge giving the prosecution time to respond to evidence presented by the defense team.
Judge Alan Blankenship told Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby he would have until the end of the month to respond to multiple witnesses and documents provided by the defense team in support of their motions to dismiss the charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, 54; Curtis Lanham, 39; and Charles Baltzell, 79.
McKee was the captain of Stretch Duck 7 on July 19, 2018, when it sank in Table Rock Lake leaving 17 people dead. Lanham was the general manager of Ride The Ducks, and Baltzell was the manager on duty. All three men face 17 counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter; McKee also faces 12 counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in the death of the child.
The prosecution presented their case on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to claim the three men knew a severe storm was about to hit Table Rock Lake and they went ahead with a tour involving the lake despite the impending weather. The Stone County Prosecutor said the captain was negligent by taking the boat on the lake despite the storm and failing to have the passengers wear life jackets. The other two defendants were accused of not telling McKee the level of danger from the storm and not stopping him from conducting the tour.
A member of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office who worked during their off-duty hours as a security officer for the Showboat Branson Belle testified about what he saw on the day of the incident. Sgt. Shawn Fields said his wife had called him about a weather report from television station KY3 which was showing a bad storm descending on the lake. He testified to seeing two duck boats preparing to enter the water around 6:45 p.m. when he went to change into a new uniform. (He testified his old uniform was dirty because of the humidity.)
Fields testified he saw a sky which was dark to the northwest but added storms pop-up all the time in southwest Missouri during the summer.
Fields also spoke of pulling three people from the lake, one of which did not survive.
The second witness for the prosecution was Mitchell Schoop, the general manager of State Park Marina. He talked about the marina’s procedures when severe weather strikes the lake and the way they react to weather reports about storms. Schoop mentioned he uses between 12 and 14 weather apps on his phone to keep track of any potential bad weather on Table Rock Lake.
However, Schoop admitted under cross-examination he did not use the same system used by Ride the Ducks captains and management, and he had not been contacted by investigators until over two years after the incident, which meant he may not remember every detail of the day.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator Travis Hitchcock spoke about his bedside interview with Captain McKee at Cox Hospital the day following the accident. The officer said McKee told him he had seen the radar before he left on the tour and what he thought was coming “was just lightning and rain.” Hitchcock said McKee didn’t seem to think the storm was going to be as strong as it ended up.
Hitchcock said McKee told him “a wind event happened very suddenly. He said he hadn’t seen anything like it before in all of his years.” He said McKee told him “everything was happening quickly” when the wind storm hit and the captain had been thrown out of the front of the boat.
Hitchcock noted McKee said the water looked “placid” before he entered the water.
The prosecution called Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Darren Blankenship who testified about the staff of Ride the Ducks and their use of weather radar. He was part of the investigation team who spoke with the staff about the incident. He testified about the procedures which would be used for bad weather such as doing the water part of the tour before the road portion of the tour based on what he learned in the investigation.
The investigators added Baltzell saw the storm with reports of lightning around Springfield around 40 miles away and told McKee before he left to do the water portion of the tour first. Ducks employees interviewed said there was no written policy related to bad weather although they had “verbal plans.” There was also no required plan for monitoring weather. Lanham captained a boat that day, leaving at 6 p.m. before McKee’s 6:30 p.m. tour. Both men told investigators they checked the radar before leaving for their boats.
The prosecution called Tia Lindsey Coleman to the stand, one of the survivors of the incident, to share her experience of the day. The defense did not cross-examine her out of respect.
The last part of the prosecution’s presentation was playing a video recorded on Stretch Duck 7 the day of the tragedy. The video showed loading at the dock, including McKee being told by someone off camera to do the water portion of the tour first.
The video was shown to the point the water began to overtake the vessel and then stopped before the actual sinking of the craft.
The defense began their presentation by making a motion for the dismissal of the case, stating the prosecution did not provide probable cause for the charges. The judge said he would take the motion under advisement while the defense presented evidence.
The first witness for the defense was forensic meteorologist Steven Harned, who had over 50 years experience with meteorology and had worked for 36 years with the National Weather Service.
Harned walked the court through the process by which the radar images used by Ride the Ducks reached them and how data was “smoothed out” by two companies before it was viewed by the Ducks staff and captains which ran about five minutes behind from each of the two services because of the processing which takes place.
Harned claimed the smoothing out of the data contributed to the staff being unable to understand there was a “gust front” ahead of the storm which was going to cause significant problems.
He testified the National Weather Service (NWS) provides their Doppler radar as a free service, but someone would have to go to the weather service’s websites to collect the data. Harned said because of this, many businesses which rely on weather data will contract with a company who will retrieve the raw weather information from the NWS and provide it in a more understandable form.
In the case of Ride the Ducks, they were using a service purchased from Earth Networks. The radar image they showed to customers was provided to Earth Networks (EN) by a company called Weather Decision Technology (MDT), which obtained the raw data from the NWS.
WDT would “smooth” the radar images to make them appear less pixelated and easier to read the boundaries of the various levels of rain. As a result, it would eliminate some of the information at the front of the storms showing wind gust speeds.
Harned then explained as thunderstorms collapse, wind pushes downward from the front of the storm and then moves out. This “gust front” (which Harned said the real meteorological term is an outflow boundary) usually contains little to no precipitation, and will come on without warning. In many cases, it starts as a slow building up of wind speed, but it can have sudden increases in wind speed, as happened on the day of the sinking.
He said the storm was also a derecho, defined by the NWS as a “widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage.”
The NWS says the Ozarks have four derechos every three years.
Harned said the derecho’s outflow boundary was shown on the raw National Weather Service data as “blue” colored on the image, which also indicated a lack of precipitation. He said WDT would remove much of this part of the radar image, and EN would then smooth the image a second time, removing even more of the front edge of the storm which would show winds.
Harned said the result is the images the duck boat captains would see from EN were 10 minutes behind the NWS images, and the captains did not know they were being fed delayed information. This meant they were not making decisions based on accurate storm data, and the storm on the lake would arrive at least ten minute before they would expect it to arrive based on radar.
It also meant captains did not know there was a strong outflow before the storm which would arrive before what Harned termed “umbrella weather”, the yellow or higher rated colors on radar images indicating rainfall actually taking place.
Harned said he examined a total of 68 severe thunderstorms in Stone and Taney counties over the last 9 years, and noted only 15% came from the northwest to the southeast, the direction of the storm on the day of the incident. He explained the direction was the longest open path across Table Rock Lake, and the longer winds can move unabated across a water surface the higher the waves.
He cited reports by the National Transportation Safety Board and the National Center for Environmental Information which said waves were about 3.7 feet, higher than usual for the lake. The next longest path for a storm would produce waves from 2.0 to 2.7 feet according to the reports.
Harned said multiple times based on these reports, it would not have been possible for the captains to know about the approaching winds.
“The high winds which hit the boats were invisible to the eye,” Harned said. “It was also invisible to the radar.”
The defense rested on day one of the hearing on Harned’s testimony, and picked up on day two with an expert in maritime law, Robert Herre.
Herre made comparisons with the tragedy at Table Rock Lake and the Miss Majestic, a duck boat which sank on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1999, killing 13 people.
Herre spoke about personal flotation devices, which prosecutors said in their presentation McKee did not tell his passengers to use, and noted in the Arkansas incident passengers wearing life jackets were trapped underneath the canopy of the boat. The NTSB report on the Arkansas accident stated the high loss of life in the incident was partially the result of people trapped by their life jackets under the canopy.
Prosecutor Selby specifically asked Herre during cross-examination if he agreed wearing life jackets would have saved lives in the Branson incident and Herre said he did not agree, and the rapid sinking of the boat would likely have trapped people under the canopy.
Herre also noted the Ride the Ducks vessels passed multiple Coast Guard inspections, so it would be reasonable for a captain to think his boat was structurally safe, and “if the captain pulled a lever, it would work.”
The defense called a former trainer of duck boat captains and a former captain to testify about the procedures at Ride The Ducks. Both trainer Joe Perma and captain Jesse Young spoke highly of the leadership and McKee, stating they were people who took safety of their staff and passengers “very seriously.”
Young, who was captain of a duck which left at 6 p.m. on the day of the incident, said the wind’s ferocity caught him by surprise.
“I’d never seen anything like it before,” Young said.
Young also said he looked at the radar before leaving on his tour, and he thought he could do his tour and have his vessel back to the Ride the Ducks base before the storm hit based on the radar images.
After resting their case, all three defense attorneys hammered at the prosecution’s case, stating what they had presented proved the incident was a “tragic accident, but not a criminal offense.”
Justin Johnson, the lawyer for Baltzell, said the prosecution needed to prove ill intent on the part of the three men and it didn’t happen.
“The state had to show [the defendants] knew someone might die,” Johnson said. “They didn’t do it.”
After the defense rested, Judge Blankenship ruled on the request from Prosecutor Selby to have time to respond by telling him he had “until the end of the year.” The judge then put the hearing into recess until a date to be scheduled in January, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.