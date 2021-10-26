A local motorcycle organization is hosting a poker run to benefit a local breast cancer patient and her family.
The Ozarks Iron, a chapter of an international motorcycle club Iron Order, is hosting Ozark Iron Poker Run on Saturday Oct. 30. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the run will begin at 2 p.m and is scheduled to end at 6 p.m..
The run will start at the Hollister Farmers Market parking lot on the corner of Highway BB and Saint James Road.
Aaron Gallon Martin, vice president of the Iron Order, said you don’t need a motorcycle to join the run.
“All vehicles are welcomed. It is $20 per hand,” Martin said. “The event is open to the public, and any and all vehicles. Obviously, with us being a motorcycle club, we are excited to get bikes out and about. But if you don’t have a bike, and want to participate, that’s cool with us too.”
There are five stops in town to get your cards.
— First stop is at Downing Street Pour House in Hollister.
— Second stop is at Oscar’s Famous Ribspit on Commercial Street in Branson.
— Third stop Outback Oyster Bar and Restaurant on 76 Country Boulevard.
— Fourth stop is Draft on Shepherd of the Hills.
— Fifth stop is Sips Bar in the Branson Meadow Mall.
All proceeds from the poker run will benefit Loni Trumble. According to Martin, the Iron Order wanted to do a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness since the event was scheduled for October.
“The lady we are raising money for is Loni Trumble. Fat Donny, one of our members, cuts her husband’s hair. They started talking and one thing led to another,” Martin said. “We happened to stumble across Trumble… So not only was it an event for breast cancer awareness, it was helping raise funds for a local family as well.”
Martin said Iron Order plans on making this annual event.
“We are hoping we will be doing this poker run each October,” Martin said. “This year the proceeds are going to the family, next year we are hoping to have a foundation started in Loni’s name.”
For more information visit ‘Ozark Iron Poker Run’ event page on Facebook.
