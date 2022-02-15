After 29 years of serving the citizens of Branson, a Branson police Lieutenant is laying down his badge.
Lt. Sean Barnwell served the city in the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Division during his career, according to a statement from the Branson Police Department
Following his promotion to Lieutenant in 2018, he commanded the Investigative Services Bureau, North Patrol Division, SWAT, Special Events, and Property & Evidence.
“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Branson for the past 29 years,” Barnwell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It has been a job of joy, sorrow at the scenes I have worked, but such a rewarding career. I highly recommend it for anyone wanting excitement and a different set of scenery day to day. I thank my coworkers for helping to keep me safe and will value my experiences for the rest of my life.”
During his tenure, Barnwell introduced advanced technology to the department, including touch DNA. A statement from the Branson Police Department called Barnwell an “industry leader in investigations, forensics, and evidence management.”
The statement also said Barnwell played “a pivotal role” in the department’s policies and procedures.
“I congratulate Lt. Barnwell on his retirement from the Branson Police Department,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Lt. Barnwell served our community and visitors with integrity and compassion for 29 years. He was responsible for bringing many new technologies to the department including moving us from Polaroids to digital photos, introducing touch DNA to the department, and so much more. Lt. Barnwell possesses so much institutional knowledge that his retirement leaves a large organizational hole. We will fill his position but will never be able to replace the person.”
Barnwell won the city of Branson’s Employee of the Year award in 2011.
