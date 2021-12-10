Congressman Billy Long has been honored by the nation of Japan for his work with the country during his time in Congress.
Long was given the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.” The first honors were given in 1875, and is considered to be one of Japan’s highest imperial decorations.
“I have always cherished my relationship with the Japanese people,” Congressman Long said in a statement. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked closely with the Japanese government to grow the strong relationship between the United States and Japan, and this recognition shows my continued commitment to furthering our alliance.
“It was a great honor to Co-Chair the Congressional Study Group on Japan to lead six bipartisan delegations to Japan. The relationship between Japan and the United States is more important today than at any point in our history. With growing aggression from China, it is imperative that Japan and the United States remain steadfast allies against this ever present threat and I remain committed to securing this alliance for years to come.”
Long was given the 3rd class level of 8 classes in the award. Other Americans who have been given the 3rd class level honor include actor Clint Eastwood, former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, and former Colorado Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell.
